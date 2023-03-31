CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.69 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.55 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029431 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00202134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,411.64 or 1.00023014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08634032 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,946,627.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

