CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 233,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,464,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
