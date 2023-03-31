CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 233,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,464,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

CEMIG Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

CEMIG Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in CEMIG by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 703,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

