Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Down 2.6 %

Cemtrex stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,601. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Cemtrex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

