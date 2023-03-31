Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

