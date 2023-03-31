Center For Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.