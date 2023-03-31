Center For Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

