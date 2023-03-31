Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

