Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

