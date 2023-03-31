Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $92.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.