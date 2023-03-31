Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities makes up 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $207,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock worth $381,775 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. 35,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

