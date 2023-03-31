Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 6%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.65). 1,554,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,534,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.61).
Chrysalis Investments Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £338.64 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.71.
About Chrysalis Investments
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
See Also
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.