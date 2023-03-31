Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.99

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $259.99 and last traded at $258.53, with a volume of 16915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

