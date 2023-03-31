Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.99

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $259.99 and last traded at $258.53, with a volume of 16915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.38.
CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.
Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
