Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $67.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $845.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 8,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $301,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,872.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading

