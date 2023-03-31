Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.65. 13,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 149,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cimpress Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

Insider Activity

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $845.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 23,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 171,384 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

