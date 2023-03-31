Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $487.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $512.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.09.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.02 and a 200-day moving average of $433.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

