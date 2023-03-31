Citigroup Cuts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $5.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

