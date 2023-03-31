Citigroup Cuts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $5.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
