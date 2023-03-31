Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 2.5 %

CIA opened at $3.65 on Monday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

