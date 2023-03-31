City Holding (CHCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. City has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.39. 4,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,214. City has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Research analysts predict that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Articles

