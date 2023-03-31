Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 105,170 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

