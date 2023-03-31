Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 51,390 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 323.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 11,565 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $302,193.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

SAVA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,024. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.