Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.31. 342,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,796. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.