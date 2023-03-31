Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.13. 485,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,715. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

