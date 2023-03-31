Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.26. The company had a trading volume of 830,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,488. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

