Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 16,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 319,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 857,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

