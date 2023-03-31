Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 829,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

