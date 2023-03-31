Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $101.24. 229,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.