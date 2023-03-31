Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after purchasing an additional 91,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 600,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

