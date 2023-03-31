Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,584,318.50 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50.

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 503,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,595. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.