Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

CLVRW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 1,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

