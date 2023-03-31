Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODX remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 118,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.80. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Co-Diagnostics

CODX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.