Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 60,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,641. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

