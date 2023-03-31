Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
RQI stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
