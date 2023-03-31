Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

RQI stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 162,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

