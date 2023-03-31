Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 90,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $64.16 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,674 shares of company stock worth $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares worth $17,085,027. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

