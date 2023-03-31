CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRFGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CoinShares International from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

Shares of CNSRF stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. CoinShares International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

CoinShares International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CoinShares International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinShares International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.