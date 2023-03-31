CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CoinShares International from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

Shares of CNSRF stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. CoinShares International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

CoinShares International Company Profile

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

