Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System accounts for about 2.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Stephens lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

