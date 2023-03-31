Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 6,690 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 356.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.63. 1,420,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,531. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

