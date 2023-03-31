Compound (COMP) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $312.68 million and approximately $21.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $43.03 or 0.00151290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.40775754 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $23,382,673.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

