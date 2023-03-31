Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $199.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Concentrix
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
