Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $199.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Concentrix

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

