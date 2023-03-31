Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 44026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lowered Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

