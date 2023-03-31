Connable Office Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entegris Stock Performance

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

