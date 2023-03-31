Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 712,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

