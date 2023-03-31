Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,490.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,351.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,144.20. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,518.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

