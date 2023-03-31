Cormark Weighs in on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
