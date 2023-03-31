Cormark Weighs in on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

