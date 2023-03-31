CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CorMedix by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

