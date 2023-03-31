CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.01% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday.
CorMedix Trading Up 13.1 %
NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix
About CorMedix
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorMedix (CRMD)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.