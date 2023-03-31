Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 359,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,299. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.