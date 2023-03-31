Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Raised by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

