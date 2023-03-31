CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 286,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,364,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,620,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $383,073.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,364,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,620,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,437 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,286. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CorVel Stock Performance
CorVel stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. CorVel has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.06.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.
