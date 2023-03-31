Cosmos 1-Day Volume Reaches $132.24 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.25 or 0.00039323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $132.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.