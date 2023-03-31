Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COSM remained flat at $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 218,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $62.25.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

