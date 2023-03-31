Cosmos Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.18 or 0.00039324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $140.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

